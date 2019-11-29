Johnson Warns Against Complacency Over Lead: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson will try to recapture the spirit of the 2016 referendum on Friday as he seeks to convince Brexit supporters he still needs their votes even though polls show him on course for election victory next month.

Johnson warned against complacency late Thursday, saying there is still a risk of a coalition government led by Jeremy Corbyn, even after polling analysis suggested the Labour party could lose districts it has held for decades.

Labour economy spokesman John McDonnell will tour TV and radio studios from 7:15 a.m. to promote plans for regional investment.At 11:15 a.m. Johnson and Michael Gove will appear alongside each other at a press conference in London. The event is a reprise of the two men’s appearance the morning after the Brexit referendum.Johnson is also due in on a LBC radio phone in at 9 a.m.Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson to speak in Cardiff at 2:30 p.m. on interfaith relations and policing.The BBC will hold a 7-way party debate at 7 p.m., which both Johnson and Corbyn won’t take part in.

Polls:

YouGov: Conservatives on course for 43% (359 seats), Labour 32% (211 seats), Liberal Democrats 14% (13 seats), SNP 3% (43 seats), Brexit Party 3% (0 seats)There is a 71% chance of a Conservative majority, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes.Here’s a summary of recent polls

Catching Up:

Johnson refused to appear alongside other party leaders in a TV debate on climate change Thursday evening. The Tories accused Channel 4 News of breaking impartiality rules after it used a melting ice sculpture to replace the Conservative leader.The prime minister said he would walk away from a trade deal with the U.S. if President Donald Trump insists on the National Health Service being part of the negotiations.U.K. consumer confidence is at the lowest level going into a general election since 2010.The Institute for Fiscal Studies said neither Conservatives nor Labour have credible spending plans.

The Markets:

The pound was little changed at 1.2917 per dollar at 6:41 a.m. in London.Burnt by pollster prognostications in recent years, traders are holding tight to hedges even as Wednesday’s YouGov poll projected the biggest Tory majority in more than three decades.

