Johnson Signals to Trump to Stay Quiet on Election: U.K. Votes

Boris Johnson will try to recapture the spirit of the 2016 referendum as he seeks to convince Brexit supporters he still needs their votes even though polls show him on course for election victory next month.

Johnson warned against complacency late Thursday, saying there is still a risk of a coalition government led by Jeremy Corbyn, even after polling analysis suggested the Labour party could lose districts it has held for decades. John McDonnell, the opposition party’s economy spokesman, announced an “investment blitz” in a bid to win back wavering supporters.

The prime minister signaled it would be unhelpful for Donald Trump to intervene in the U.K. election when the U.S. president visits London next week. Johnson cited Barack Obama’s comments during the 2016 referendum campaign as an example of the potential for foreign leaders’ involvement to backfire.

Key Developments:

Johnson and Michael Gove will appear at a press conference in London at 11:15 a.m. in a reprise of the two men’s appearance the morning after the 2016 Brexit referendumLiberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson to speak in Cardiff at 2:30 p.m. on interfaith relations and policingThe BBC will hold a 7-way party debate at 7 p.m. - neither Johnson or Corbyn will take partThere is a 71% chance of a Conservative majority, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes

Johnson Signals to Trump to Stay Quiet (10:15 a.m.)

Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. next week, Boris Johnson said the two allies “traditionally” do not get involved in each others’ domestic politics -- an apparent signal to the U.S. president not to say anything that could potentially undermine the Conservative Party’s election campaign.

“We have very close relationships with the United States at every level of government, but what we don’t do traditionally -- as loving allies and friends -- is get involved in each other’s election campaigns,” Johnson told LBC radio.

The comment comes amid Tory party fears of an intervention by the president in the run-up to the Dec. 12 vote. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is using Johnson’s links to the president and pursuit of a post-Brexit U.S. trade as a central attack line in the campaign, especially on the potential dangers to Britain’s state-run National Health Service.

Johnson pointed out that former President Barack Obama’s intervention in the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign didn’t help the government’s argument for staying in the European Union. Obama’s comments were “not entirely conducive to the good of that cause,” he said.

Johnson Under Fire for Controversial Comments (10 a.m.)

Boris Johnson said the quotation of comments from his newspaper columns about Muslims, black people and single mothers were a “distortion” of his true views. In a 1995 article republished this week, he blamed single mothers for “producing a generation of ill-raised, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate children.”

“These are 25 year old quotations culled from articles written before I was even in politics,” Johnson said in response to an angry call from a single mother to a phone-in on LBC. “Almost invariably when you look at these articles what the actual piece is saying the opposite of what is claimed.” Johnson also refused to say how many children he has and whether he is involved in all of their lives.

The description of single mothers was not the first time Johnson’s comments have attracted condemnation. He has previously come under fire for referring to black people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles,” while last year he used the terms “bank robber” and “letterbox” to describe Muslim women who wear burqas.

Johnson also refused to say whether Jacob Rees-Mogg would still be in his cabinet if he wins the election after the leader of the House of Commons suggested people could have survived the Grenfell Tower fire if they’d shown “common sense” to escape. “I’m not going to get into measuring up the curtains type conversations,” Johnson said.

Johnson Defends Tory Plans on NHS (9:40 a.m.)

During his Q&A appearance on LBC radio, Boris Johnson was repeatedly challenged on his Conservative Party’s plans for the National Health Service. He acknowledged that a pledge to add 50,000 nurses actually includes persuading 19,000 to stay in the profession -- a discrepancy that opposition parties have said shows the Tories are misleading voters.