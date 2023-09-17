"Johnson is wrong": UK Foreign Ministry responds to criticism about slow aid to Ukraine

James Cleverly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UK, has stated that Boris Johnson, former UK Prime Minister, is wrong when he sharply criticises London for delaying armament supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Cleverly for Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cleverly stressed that when Johnson was still in office, the UK supplied Ukraine with anti-tank missile systems NLAW "that were so instrumental in the defence of Kyiv" and he "always pay[s] tribute to his leadership on this".

At the same time, Cleverly remarked that this leadership continued with Rishi Sunak.

"We were the first in the world to commit main battle tanks, other countries then followed our example. We were the first to commit to the training of fast jet pilots, then other countries followed our example. We were the first to commit… to those long-range missiles that have been instrumental in helping Ukrainians in their battle in the south and the south-east of Ukraine," Cleverly said.

He added that he "takes [Johnson’s] comment seriously", but stressed that the list of equipment already provided for Ukraine is "evidence to the fact he is wrong on this issue".

Background: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticised the West for slow arms deliveries to Ukraine and called on the United Kingdom to send more military aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces without delay in his column for The Spectator newspaper. He called upon the UK to accelerate the supply of military aid to Kyiv, otherwise there is a potential risk of a catastrophic victory for Vladimir Putin.

Johnson also stated that he does not believe in the possibility of reaching a compromise with Putin concerning the regulation of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





