Johnston Co. deputies arrest two teens in shooting of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s son

Two male teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man found shot in a Sheetz parking lot last week, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male from Willow Springs on Saturday followed by the arrest of a 16-year-old male from Garner on Tuesday, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

The suspects were charged in connection to the Feb. 17 shooting death of Harley Alexander Shirley and the attempted murder a 20-year-old woman who remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Officials have not identified the woman.

Harley Shirley is the son of Ronnie Shirley, the owner of Lizard Lick Towing in eastern Wake County. Ronnie Shirley, who starred in the TruTV show “Lizard Lick Towing” from 2011 to 2014, confirmed in a Facebook post that Harley was his son.

Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a reported shooting at a home on Josephine Road Feb. 17, around 8 p.m., according to Caldwell. Soon after, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Cornwallis Road, about three miles north of the home.

Investigators who interviewed people at the home were able to link the shooting at the home to those found at Sheetz and identified that the shooting suspects who fled the scene were in a yellow vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, Caldwell said.