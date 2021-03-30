Johnston County will end COVID temperature checks and health screenings at schools

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

Johnston County students and school employees will soon no longer have to have their temperatures checked and answer questions about how they’re feeling to be allowed inside school buildings.

The Johnston County school system will stop doing the daily temperature checks and symptom screenings starting on April 5 for school employees and April 12 for students when they return from spring break. The change is being made after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that it will no longer require the daily COVID-19 screenings.

“Families and staff should conduct daily home-based symptom screenings prior to coming to school or work,” the district announced Monday. “Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 or a fever of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher should not report to their school or a JCPS site.

“We ask that you continue to report the presence of fever and/or COVID-19 symptoms to your child’s school or your building’s administrator.”

Screenings were added due to COVID

The daily screenings had been required this school year to try to identify people who may have the coronavirus. The screening requirement is being dropped as the number of students getting in-person instruction will rise over the next few weeks.

Starting April 12, Johnston County middle and high school students will begin getting four days a week of in-person classes. They’ll join elementary students who are already getting four days a week of in-person instruction.

During the screenings, people answer questions such as whether they have a fever or cough. If they answer yes or have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they could be sent home.

Parents have been asked to stay with their children in the carpool lane, which has slowed down the arrival of students.

A student at Princeton Elementary School has his temperature checked in the drop-off lane Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021, in Princeton, NC. Despite lobbying from some teachers to stay with remote instruction, Johnston students across all grade levels showed up Monday for their first day of in-person classes since Dec. 14.
A student at Princeton Elementary School has his temperature checked in the drop-off lane Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021, in Princeton, NC. Despite lobbying from some teachers to stay with remote instruction, Johnston students across all grade levels showed up Monday for their first day of in-person classes since Dec. 14.

But now DHHS says the daily checks are no longer recommended or required for K-12 students. Daily checks are optional for school staff.

Schools will still follow other safety protocols, such as requiring students, school employees and visitors to wear face masks on campus. Even though social distancing requirements are minimal now, students are being asked to try to maintain distance when possible.

Will other schools drop screenings?

Other North Carolina school districts may emulate the decision made by Johnston County, which is the state’s 7th-largest district with 36,000 students.

“We are currently still conducting health screenings,” Lisa Luten, a Wake County school spokesman, said Tuesday. “We are looking at the revised guidance from NCDPI to determine how it would change our own procedures.

“We will have additional information to share after spring break.“

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system is still doing the screenings, but that may change, according to Jeff Nash, a district spokesman.

Some districts are continuing the screenings even if they’re no longer required.

“Durham Public Schools does not have plans at this time to stop COVID-19 screenings of students, staff members or parents prior to arrival at schools or any district facilities,” said Casey Watson, a district spokeswoman. “The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and this practice will continue in order to keep our DPS community safe.”

Recommended Stories

  • Senate plan seeks to pause K-12 test rules, shield universities from COVID lawsuits

    Senate leaders on Tuesday advanced a wide-ranging proposal that is opening up a new legal and school accountability debate over how to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 in Florida’s education system.

  • ‘Bring the immigrant children.’ Miami Democrat Wilson pushes to reopen Homestead center

    Miami Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson favors reopening the Homestead Detention Center for migrant children, breaking with the majority of her party after activists and elected officials spent years protesting the center’s existence as a symbol of former President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

  • Meet the Fake Lawyer Who Goes to War for Anti-Mask Restaurants

    Constitutional Law Group/YoutubeRick Martin presented a formidable résumé. “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” a biography on his website read. Billing himself as the head of the “Constitutional Law Group,” (CLG), Martin advertised his legal services for businesses that defied anti-COVID-19 measures.“I have put three District Judges, two District Attorneys, and countless law enforcement officers behind prison walls,” he wrote. “We the People need to come together and take back our country from these unlawful criminals.”But it was Martin and one of his clients who went to jail this month. And while his client, a Michigan pizzeria proprietor, is believed to be the first restaurant owner in the state to be arrested over COVID-19 restrictions, the bust was far from Martin’s first time behind bars. Despite presenting himself as a “constitutional lawyer,” Martin is not licensed to practice law anywhere in the United States.Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on BailInstead, he’s an oft-arrested, militia-connected conspiracy theorist dogged by a record of drunk-driving and allegations of golf scams. He’s also the latest figure on the pandemic-era right to run afoul of the law while claiming to be a defender of the Constitution.Contempt of CourtFor months, one of Michigan’s hottest fronts in the COVID culture war was Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria, a small restaurant in the city of Holland that refused to comply with rules on masks and distancing. Marlena’s, named for owner Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, stayed open while Michigan temporarily barred in-person dining, and continued to operate even after its license was suspended as a result.As the battle with Michigan raged (and Pavlos-Hackney was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show), a sign in the restaurant window offered a stern warning to the government.“Notice to all government officials,” it read. “You are in violation of your oath of office by trespassing unlawfully on the property of this business establishment and committing an act of domestic terrorism under Section 802 of the Patriot Act [...] You are no longer protected under judicial immunity and are now subject to being arrested and also sued in your private capacity.”The note was signed by Rick Martin of the Constitutional Law Group. When Pavlos-Hackney was arrested on March 19 for allegedly failing to comply with a previous case related to COVID-19 regulations, Martin accompanied her to court, where he allegedly attempted to represent her. But his defense fizzled when a judge noted that Martin was not actually a lawyer. After a terse exchange, Martin was also arrested for contempt of court.Pavlos-Hackney was released from jail days later. Martin, the “constitutional lawyer,” was not.His legal woes go much deeper.The Constitutional Law GroupDuring his arrest, Martin argued that he had not presented himself as a lawyer—merely as legal counsel. But his biography on his pair of near-identical websites, “Constitutional Law Group” and “Rick Martin Lawyer,” suggests otherwise.It is true that Martin does not claim to be an accredited lawyer. In fact, he alleges on his website, attorneys who pass the bar exam (or, as he erroneously calls it, the “B.A.R.”) might be corrupt. “I am not a ‘B.A.R. ATTORNEY’ whose first duty is to the court,” he writes.The “B.A.R.” that Martin references is a conspiracy theory. Popular in sovereign citizen circles, the theory falsely alleges that the bar (an exam that lawyers must pass) actually stands for “British Accreditation Registry,” a shadowy and non-existent organization.Do you know something we should about the far right? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.The Constitutional Law Group, or CLG, takes those pseudo-legal claims to the next level. The group purports to offer assistance to people and businesses fighting anti-COVID measures. Few lawyers staff its ranks. Instead, the firm, such as it is, offers “law advisors” (whose qualifications include “Master Mason,” “oracle,” and “controversial international entrepreneur”), as well as “constitutional doctors” and “constitutional pastors.”Reached for comment, the CLG did not answer specific questions, but offered a statement that read, in part: “Out of his own pocket, [Martin] filed 42 mass tort claims against corrupt governors across the state and for the love of our country he has helped countless people in need. Considering the number of people he has helped and knowing that you cant [sic] please all the people all the time that cannot take away all the selfless acts he has done and is still doing to restore our great Republic.”The group also arranged for an unnamed person to call The Daily Beast from an unlisted number. That person was not immediately able to provide evidence of the tort claims. Martin told the media last summer that he’d filed three such claims in Seattle, but none appear in legal records, and both the defendant and the plaintiff in those cases told The Daily Beast that the cases had never become reality. It is unclear whether Martin has obtained a legitimate lawyer in his arrest in Michigan, and attempts to reach him for this story were unsuccessful.Meanwhile, a Friday post on the CLG’s Facebook suggested the group was seeking representation. “We’re looking for a Constitutional Attorney,” the post read. “Can be a BAR Attorney as long as they’re Constitutional. If you know anyone please message us. Rick is in need of Assistance of Counsel. Thank you.”Whatever its current woes, the CLG appears to have made fast alliances on the fringes. On the CLG’s website, Martin claims to have “started in 1996 as a study group.” However, web records suggest the domain names for “Rick Martin Lawyer” and the CLG were only purchased in May 2020, just as a wave of anti-lockdown protests were sweeping the nation, especially in conspiratorial circles.The group soon hosted events alongside a grab-bag of far-right figures. They include Judy Mikovits (the discredited researcher behind the COVID conspiracy video “Plandemic”), Simone Gold (a hydroxychloroquine-promoting doctor who was arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6), and former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard Mack (head of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, or CSPOA).The CLG also lists Mack’s CSPOA as a “platinum”-level sponsor, and claims that it works “very closely with the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, headed by Sheriff Richard Mack, to provide support, information, resources, and education to every sheriff in America. This is critical, because our sheriffs are the Supreme defenders of the rights of the citizens in their counties.”Partnership with the CSPOA, which counts real sheriffs as members, would be a big deal for an upstart organization like the CLG. But even that “sponsorship” is fake, Mack told The Daily Beast.“We are not sponsors of that, and we have nothing to do with that,” Mack said. He noted that he’d spoken alongside Martin at an event, but that Martin had said little at the time.“Several times I’ve had to rebuke him. People have asked me whether they should use his stuff. I tell them no,” Mack said, adding that he was going to call the CLG and ask them to remove the CSPOA’s logo from their website. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. I just wanted him to do his thing and I’ll do mine.”The CSPOA is not Martin’s only claimed tie to the anti-government right. On Facebook, he repeatedly describes himself as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia, leaders of which are currently facing conspiracy changes for allegedly plotting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.The Oath Keepers could not be reached for comment. Mack said he didn’t know whether Martin was a member of that group, or even a member of the CSPOA.“Anybody can become a member [of the CSPOA]. We’ve kicked a few people out here and there, but very few. I don’t know if we’d kick him out of CSPOA. I don’t agree with him, but I don’t think he’s evil,” Mack said.That said, Mack added, “I’ve run out of patience with him.”A Busy YearThe Capitol attack prompted calls for—and concern about—new domestic terror laws, especially in the case of the Oath Keepers. But Martin, the self-described Oath Keeper, had been accusing the government of “domestic terrorism” for months before the attack. At least four restaurants across the country sought his support in fighting anti-COVID measures. Some, like Marlena’s in Michigan and Apple Bistro in California, posted the CLG’s notices which warned government officials that enforcing COVID restrictions was actually terrorism. (Neither restaurant owner returned a request for comment.)Martin also took on the case of Stag Barbershop in Snohomish, Washington, which famously defied closure orders early in the pandemic. In August, Martin told The Herald newspaper that he’d filed a massive lawsuit on behalf of the shop’s owner Bob Martin (no relation). The lawsuit named Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as defendants.“Here’s a guy telling us how to do health and he doesn’t have a medical degree,” Martin, who does not have a law degree, The Herald of Bill Gates.But the lawsuit, which Martin claimed to have filed in Seattle, does not appear in the state’s filings. “Our legal counsel have not received any litigation filed by this individual,” an Inslee spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “I did see he previously claimed he filed ‘three mass tort claims in Seattle’ that named the governor, but, eh, I am a skeptic.”Bob Martin, the barbershop’s 79-year-old owner, said he’d heard the Seattle case fell through. “It cost 1,200 bucks to do that,” he told The Daily Beast. “I had people supporting my efforts to file this stuff against our unconstitutional government. People were supporting us for that. So I used those funds. I don’t know what happened to those funds, if Rick got that back or whatever. I don’t know. But it apparently fell through.”He said he expected his barbershop would stay open even without a lawsuit. “It’s going to be a bloody fight, if they want it to come to that,” he told The Daily Beast. “That’s what will happen. We’re ready for it. We’ve got a militia like you wouldn’t believe.”For a brief time, the two Martins lived together, Bob Martin claimed. “He lived in my house in a bunkhouse for three months,” he said. But the live-work relationship eventually cooled.“I chose another person to represent my interests,” Bob Martin said. “I chose another person because Rick had an alcohol problem. He drank a lot of booze and stuff. I didn’t want him representing me.”Past Crimes and Alleged Golf Scams handout Alcohol and allegations on consumer complaint websites have checkered Martin’s past.One of Martin’s former associates cited his criminal record and requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation by him. “He’s a con artist. He’s a habitual liar. He has pretended to be all kinds of things he’s never been. He’s conned people out of money,” she said, claiming she, too, knew him to drink in excess. “I’m surprised to hear he’s even alive, to tell the truth.”On at least four occasions in Texas, Martin was convicted of driving while intoxicated. On another three, he was convicted of driving on a suspended license. Add three convictions for evading arrest, two for being a fugitive from justice, and one for assault (plus three assault cases against him that were later dismissed), and much of Martin’s legal experience appears to stem from his own court cases.Those convictions came to the fore in a years-long internet argument that began on a consumer complaint page in 2009. There, people claiming to be jilted clients accused Martin of running a bogus golf group called the Corporate Golf Association. Despite claiming to be located in Montgomery, Texas, no such organization appears registered in the state.On the Corporate Golf Association’s now-defunct webpage, the group claimed to host premier golf tournaments.“The Corporate Golf Association makes every event stand out,” the page read. “Puts on The Wildest After Parties with Top Live Bands, FREE Beer, Mixed Drinks, and Bar BQ until Closing Time which always goes down well, especially with All of Us feeling like True Winners and enjoying a few moments in The Limelight!”But it’s unclear whether the hard-partying golf group ever hosted a tournament. In a 2009 post on a golf blog, Martin reiterated his offer of free beer, and asked companies to please sign up as sponsors, sometimes for as much as $10,000. On one of his Twitter accounts, he took a more direct approach, asking specific celebrities to golf for him.Oath Keepers’ Best New Hope Is a Lawyer Who Cites ‘Lord of the Rings’“@McConaughey want you to play in golf tournament in Nov. tell how I can inspire you to play,” he tweeted at actor Matthew McConaughey in 2013, days after making a similar plea to Paris Hilton.By 2017, Martin was using the account to tweet GoFundMe links while calling himself a “retired constitutional lawyer.”Martin’s former associate who requested anonymity said that even in the 1990s, he’d represented himself as a golf professional, as well as a Navy SEAL. “He claimed he was friends with Tiger Woods, with all the older golf pros, and he helped them with their lessons,” she said. “Just the most unbelievable lies.” (The CLG email statement alluded to Martin serving “in the special forces” but the group did not return questions about which branch he had served, and when. The CLG associate who called The Daily Beast on behalf of the group stated that Martin had served in the Army, and also suggested the absence of any records might just be a reflection of their secrecy.)As of January 2020, people were still adding grievances to the consumer complaint page about the Corporate Golf Association. The latest complaint, which also accused Martin of trying to move into older people’s homes, noted that “he is now parading himself to be a ‘constitunional lawyer [sic].’”The Constitutional Law Group’s website launched later that year. In recent days, however, the website has undergone discreet changes.Sometime after midday Thursday, the CLG changed Martin’s biography. Where it previously listed his title as “Lawyer Rick Martin ‘The Judge Slayer,’” the page now describes him as “Rick Martin, Assistance of Counsel.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger explains why she doesn't post photos of daughter's face

    The new mom talked with Hoda Kotb about shielding her daughter from the public eye.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt on the 'Inappropriate' Questions She Got About Her Body amid Teenage Fame

    "Now that I'm older, I think, 'Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions,'" the actress said

  • Severe storms could hit Charlotte area again, followed by a deep freeze, NWS says

    Weather updates: Hail also expected with storms. Cover your plants, as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing.

  • Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.

  • Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoe' - made with one drop of human blood - sold out in under a minute, bringing in nearly $700,000

    MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg confirmed the shoe, limited to 666 pairs priced at $1,018 each, sold out almost instantly.

  • UK 'puts lives at risk' by cutting aid to Syria by third

    The UK cut humanitarian funding to Syria by nearly a third at a major United Nations donor conference on Tuesday, a reduction which aid agencies working in the conflict-wracked country said “will put lives at risk”. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised at least £205 million in aid during an international conference on supporting Syria hosted by Brussels. Last year the UK pledged £300m and in 2019 it gave £400m. After 10 years of war, Syria’s humanitarian needs have never been greater, according to the United Nations, which is seeking a record $10 billion this year to help 12.3 million people in Syria and another 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. Germany led pledges at the two-day video conference by promising a record 1.74 billion euros, while the United States pledged $600 million and France promised 560 million euros. Qatar said it would contribute $100 million. "The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments - here, today," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. Addressing the conference, Mr Raab said that the UK had given £3.5bn to help Syrians since 2012. The UK’s reduction was not as great as some aid organisations had feared but came despite direct pleas from the United Nations not to cut assistance to Syria. “A decision to turn away from Syria today will come back to bite us all tomorrow,” the United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Guardian last week. “In 2014 our appeal was poorly funded. In 2015 there was a huge exodus of people from Syria to Europe.” On Monday, Mr Mark Lowcock told the Security council that the consequences of reduced aid “could be dramatic and widespread.” The need for aid has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and the collapsing value of the Syrian pound, the UN said. Conditions are deteriorating for Syrians, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "More than 13 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive this year," he said. "That's over 20 percent more than last year, and the majority of the population is now facing hunger." The decision to slash the aid budget to Syria by a third will put lives at risk, according to a joint statement by nine major NGOs working in Syria, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Action Against Hunger UK, Care International UK, Islamic Relief UK, Christian Aid, Syria Relief and CAFOD. “This decision risks the lives of 210,000 Syrians who rely on UK aid for food every month, as well as the 100,000 Syrian refugees in the region who depend on UK aid for clean water and sanitation,” the statement said. Already over 90 percent of Syrians are living in poverty, 12.4 million are suffering from food insecurity, and 12.2 million lack regular access to clean water. Responding to the UK reduction in funding, some aid agencies complained that they were unable to plan programming without concrete forewarning of the aid cuts, which come a month before the start of the new financial year. “Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going and currently these decisions are subject to little or no scrutiny,” said Jean-Michel Grand, executive director of Action Against Hunger UK. In November, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £5bn cut to aid – from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent – saying that at a time of "unprecedented crisis the government must make tough choices". “This cut is yet another reminder of the catastrophic consequences of the Government’s decision to break its promise to maintain the aid budget at 0.7 percent of national income and they must urgently rethink this approach,” said Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children UK.

  • QAnon influencers targeted Lil Nas X over his 'Satan Shoes' and music video featuring the devil

    It's the latest touchpoint for believers of the far-right conspiracy theory that alleges the existence of a "deep state" cabal of human traffickers.

  • Ireland may add U.S., France, Italy to hotel quarantine list: newspaper

    The Irish government has been advised to add 43 countries including the United States, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday. Ireland last week followed neighbouring England in bringing in a hotel quarantine system for arrivals from countries deemed "high risk" or those without a negative COVID-19 test. The newspaper said the Department of Health's Travel Expert Advisory Group had recommended the additions on the basis of high incidence levels of the disease or concerning variants and that a government decision would be taken later this week.

  • New York City ends qualified immunity for police officers

    Former NYC police commissioner Howard Safir joins 'Fox Report' to discuss plans for police reform in the Big Apple

  • Brad Pitt did 95% of his own stunts in his next movie, says its stunt coordinator

    Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on "Bullet Train," said Pitt is a "natural-born athlete."

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.

  • Santee Cooper agrees to reform proposal it says will be good for customers

    South Carolina Legislators have wanted to resolve the fate of Santee Cooper since the 2017 abandonment of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant project. A group of senators are now grappling with potential reforms for the state-owned utility.

  • Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Chauvin is the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes last May. Day 2 of Chauvin's trial starts 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

  • Couple adopts 7 siblings in foster care after parents die in car crash

    “I can’t explain it — I just knew I was supposed to be their mom.”

  • An agent once told Sharon Stone she wanted to throw her 'down the flight of stairs'

    Sharon Stone eventually signed with the agent - Eileen Ford, who cofounded the agency Ford Models with her husband Gerald.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.