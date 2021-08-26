Johnston County sheriff’s deputies investigating after man found fatally shot
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night, media outlets report.
The man was found in the front yard of a quadplex around 7 p.m., on Steven’s Sausage Road off of Brogden Road, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Capt. Jeffrey Caldwell told The N&O the department is meeting with the district attorney Thursday morning before releasing information about the shooting.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.