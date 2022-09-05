Johnston County teacher charged with multiple sex offenses, including statutory rape

A Johnston County public school teacher has been charged with multiple sex offenses, including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

Amanda Doll, 37, an English teacher at West Johnston High School in Benson, was arrested Friday, according to a list of inmates at the Johnston County jail maintained by the sheriff’s office.

Doll was charged with three felonies: statutory rape of a child under the age of 15; engaging in a sexual act with a student, and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to online court records.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Doll worked as an English teacher at West Johnston High from Aug. 11, 2021, until Friday, according to Caitlin Furr, a spokeswoman for Johnston County Public Schools. She had previously worked as a substitute teacher beginning in May 2021.

Earlier this year, Doll was one of 33 Johnston County public school teachers nominated for the school district’s First Year Teacher of the Year award, according to the district’s website.