Johnston County teen, 15, accused of shooting and killing his older brother

A 15-year-old has been accused of killing his older brother, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Tracy Marshawn Davis was shot Sunday evening in a home on South Pleasant-Coates Road in Benson.

He was driven to a nearby fire station and then taken to WakeMed Hospital, where he died, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release. He was 25 years old.

Davis’ father told deputies that Davis had been shot by his 15-year-old brother.

The teenager was placed in secure custody and served with a juvenile petition accusing him of murder, the release stated.

Due to his age, the younger brother’s name has not been released.

We will update this story as we get more information.