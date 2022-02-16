Johnston man charged with leaving guns unsecured in house where teen accidentally killed

JOHNSTON — The death of a teen on Saturday has led to the arrest of a Johnston man on four counts of violating state law on the safe storage of firearms.

Marios M. Kirios, 29, of 78 Cedar St., where 16-year-old Dillon Viens was fatally shot on Saturday night in what police were investigating as an accidental death, was charged Wednesday with four misdemeanors. He was ordered held as a violator of his release on an unrelated felony, a news release from Johnston Police Chief Joseph P. Razza said.

Kirios owned the guns legally and was not home when the accident occurred, Razza said. Razza said Monday that it was not a suicide and that there was no danger to the neighborhood.

Johnston, RI: Boy, 16, dead after apparently accidental shooting

Dillon Viens was in ninth grade at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School. A GoFundMe page created Monday by a friend of Dillon's mother has raised almost half of its goal of $30,000 to help the family pay for his funeral.

Razza expressed the department's deepest sympathies to Dillon's family and friends.

Kirios is scheduled for a March 14 appearance in District Court, Warwick.

A Rhode Island fugitive: We flew to Scotland to find the American who faked his own death. What we found

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Johnston teen's death leads to charges of gun storage violations