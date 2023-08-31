Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld Inducted into Iowa Women's Hall of Fame
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports.
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports.
Dow futures rose 120 points, buoyed by Salesforce gains, amid muted trading on the other gauges with the Fed's preferred inflation data on deck.
HP has released its first 16-inch model Pavilion Plus model, offering a 16.5-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, along with the latest Intel Core i7 processors.
Snag a four-pack to help get a fresh, glowy look.
Tough luck job seekers. As job listings and quit rates shrink, the great reshuffling of the pandemic-era has come to an end.
The biggest news stories this morning: NYC subway security flaw makes it possible to track riders’ journeys, Sony is jacking up annual PlayStation Plus plans by as much as $40, Google didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website.
Amazon's march to the Indian market is taking to the rails and the mail. The e-commerce giant today announced new deals with India Post and Indian Railways to boost delivery for small businesses. At its SMB event Amazon Sambhav in New Delhi on Thursday, Amazon also unveiled new efforts to target D2C brands and showcased a new generative AI "assistant" -- designed to help SMBs use Amazon.
September is the worst month generally for the stock market. But when you look at the data, there's reason to be bullish.
At least two government agencies are looking into Tesla's secret glass house project dubbed "Project 42," according to The Wall Street Journal.
JLab has a solid track record of making cheap earbuds with decent performance, but it's latest model is also incredibly tiny.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Most of the tenets that helped capitalism take root and thrive in California two centuries ago are still in place today. The Golden State didn’t invent venture capital, incubators for young talent or higher education partnerships, but just like chardonnay and cannabis, these are concepts we improved upon and commodified for export. It'd be simplistic to describe author and critic Malcolm Harris as a contrarian.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.
Clearblue launched a new menopause testing product. The "Menopause Stage Indicator" is a first for the company. It will look for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels which are measured to confirm menopause.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.