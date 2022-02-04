Johnston Police Department patrol car, handgun stolen in Edgefield County

Feb. 3—A Johnston Police Department patrol car and handgun were stolen in Edgefield County on Wednesday night following a domestic disturbance.

Kenneth Edwards, 31, is in police custody facing multiple charges in Johnston.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the Greenwood Police Department received a Be On the Lookout alert for a stolen Johnston Police Department patrol car. The BOLO included the suspect's name and stated he had known ties to Greenwood, according to the report.

Greenwood Police had encountered the suspect at Phoenix Place Apartments on several prior occasions and six Greenwood Police Department officers and one Greenwood County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the complex in search of the vehicle.

Officers located a white Dodge Charger, marked police unit from the town of Johnston, running with the lights on in the complex.

Police were told a black 9mm handgun inside a Johnston police jacket was on the front passenger seat when the vehicle was stolen, but a weapon was not located when Greenwood police recovered the vehicle.

While on scene, the suspect exited the apartment building and surrendered to police.

He told officers he took the gun into a relative's apartment and placed it in the bathroom trash can, according to the report.

The gun was found in where the suspect indicated it was located the suspect provided. The gun and vehicle were turned over to Johnston Police Department.