Johnston police: Dispute over car work preceded shooting at auto dealership

JOHNSTON – A Providence man fired gunshots at two employees of a Johnston car dealership Wednesday because he was upset about work being done on his car, according to the Johnston police.

The police say Ramon Abreu, 44, of Providence, fired a shot at each of the two workers, striking one in the leg.

Abreu had earlier argued with employees of City Limit Auto Sales and left the Hartford Avenue business before returning minutes later with a pistol, the police said in a press release.

"Thankfully, the leg injury sustained to the shooting victim was non-life-threatening. The second victim was not injured," the police said.

Abreu fled after the shooting but was arrested late Friday night by members of the Johnston Police Department, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, the Johnston police said.

Abreu, of Whittier Avenue, Providence, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in District Court, Providence, on the following charges: two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license or permit, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

