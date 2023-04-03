Johnston school board member indicted on extortion and obstruction of justice charges

A Johnston County school board member who has come under fire in the past year has been charged with extortion, felony obstruction of justice and three counts of willfully failing to discharge his duties.

Ronald Johnson, who was fired as a police detective by the Smithfield Police Department, was indicted Monday by a Johnston County grand jury.

The case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecution Section of the state Attorney General’s Office. Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle brought state officials into the investigation because she said she had a conflict of interest. She said she could be called as a witness to testify against Johnson.

Johnson’s first appearance in Johnston County Superior Court is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The investigation into Johnson has looked into accusations including sending inappropriate texts, violating school board policies and using police equipment for personal use..

Johnson has been publicly censured twice by the school board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.