Johnston Sen. Frank Lombardo dies at 65
State Sen. Frank Lombardo III, a six-term Democratic state lawmaker, has died. He was 65.
State Sen. Frank Lombardo III, a six-term Democratic state lawmaker, has died. He was 65.
Yahoo Finance compiled lots of data and dug deep into the loan offerings of leading mortgage lenders to create the ultimate "best of" list without conflicts or compromise.
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing has been announced, and the MSRP lines up exactly with the corresponding trim levels on CX-90, but with fewer trims.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
The third-year forward emerged at the right time with a breakout season that could alter the Warriors’ path forward.
Apple says it is updating its iMessage security to protect against future attacks using quantum computers.
Barely a week after launching the latest iteration of its Gemini models, Google today announced the launch of Gemma, a new family of lightweight open-weight models. Starting with Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, these new models were "inspired by Gemini" and are available for commercial and research usage. Google did not provide us with a detailed paper on how these models perform against similar models from Meta and Mistral, for example, and only noted that they are "state-of-the-art."
A sweeping law enforcement operation led by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) this week took down LockBit, the notorious Russia-linked ransomware gang that for years has wreaked havoc on businesses, hospitals, and governments around the world. It’s long been suspected that paying a hacker’s ransom demand is a gamble and not a guarantee that stolen data will be deleted.
Part of your Social Security benefits are taxable if your income exceeds certain limits. Learn how to minimize taxes on your Social Security check.
Durable and absorbent, they're a go-to in home kitchens and restaurants alike.
A Jaguar I-Pace electric car once owned by King Charles is set to be auctioned off March 2 at the famed Ascot Racecourse.
Food tech investment may have declined along with overall venture capital, but Bluestein Ventures is not letting that slow it down. The Chicago-based early-stage venture capital firm closed on $45 million in capital commitments for its Fund III.
Zack Wheeler is entering the final year of his five-year, $118 million contract.
How familiar are you of the details in the many legal cases Trump faces? Take the Yahoo News quiz and find out.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Should you be 25 before you try marijuana? Amid a push for legalization, experts warn about the health consequences for young people.
Capital One’s $35 billion purchase of Discover would create a formidable new rival to American Express, Visa, and Mastercard. The question now is whether regulators will let it stand.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
These steals run the gamut, from a 24-inch cutie for a ridiculous $65 to a 98-inch behemoth for $2,000 off — seriously.
Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed — snag it while you can save a whopping $215.