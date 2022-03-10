Johnston sheriff seeks 5th suspect in fatal shooting of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s son

Johnston County officials have obtained an arrest warrant charging another person in connection with the fatal shooting of Harley Alexander Shirley, the 21-year-old son of “Lizard Lick Towing” star Ronnie Shirley.

Ferrell Nicolas Jackson, 19, of Garner, faces a charge of obstructing justice in the investigation of the Feb. 17 killingof Shirley and the shooting of a 20-year-old woman who survived, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Thursday news release.

Officials have not yet found Jackson to make the arrest.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Deputies initially charged two juvenile males with murder in the shooting: a 17-year-old from Willow Springs on Feb. 19, followed by the Feb. 22 arrest of a 16-year-old from Garner.

On Feb. 24, deputies arrested Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner and Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield. Jackson was charged with obstructing justice and Hunter with accessory after the fact.

Jackson was jailed in Johnston County under a $100,000 bail.

Shooting of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s son

Harley Shirley was found shot to death in a Sheetz parking lot in Garner. The woman he was with survived.

Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a reported shooting at a home on Josephine Road around 8 p.m. Feb. 17, according to Capt. Jeffrey Caldwell of the Sheriff’s Office

Soon after, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Cornwallis Road, about three miles north of the home.

Investigators who interviewed people at the home were able to link the shooting at the home to those found at Sheetz and identified that the shooting suspects who fled the scene were in a yellow vehicle.

Ronnie Shirley, the owner of Lizard Lick Towing in eastern Wake County, starred in the TruTV show “Lizard Lick Towing” from 2011 to 2014. He confirmed in a Facebook post last week that Harley was his son.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, Caldwell said.