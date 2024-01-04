Johnston's Crown Point Community Center to close temporarily for renovation

Johnston's Crown Point Community Center will temporarily close soon for a renovation, which will mean interruptions in reservation-taking and community meal service for seniors.

However, once the renovation of the community center at 6300 Pioneer Parkway is completed, the city expects the building to have more space and be more sustainable.

A rendering of a renovated Crown Point Community Center in Johnston shows the southeast corner of the building next to Terra Lake.

The Johnston City Council on Tuesday approved a $4.6 million bid with Johnston-based Munro Construction, according to a city news release. The winning bid came in under the estimated renovation cost of almost $5.4 million listed in city documents presented to council for the meeting.

The renovation is expected to begin in the middle of January, so the community center will close on Jan. 19 and no reservations will be taken for the rest of 2024.

Community meal service for seniors at the site will also end on Jan. 19, but the city's announcement said people can still receive their meals in northwest Des Moines or in Grimes. Polk County officials are also finalizing details on bus access to the northwest Des Moines site, according to the city.

Josh Laraby, Johnston's economic development director, told the Des Moines Register last month that construction is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

A rendering of a renovated Crown Point Community Center in Johnston shows an expanded community room.

Better main floor usage for the Polk County senior meal program on weekdays is among the benefits that the city has touted about the renovation.

The remodel is planned to make the community center more functional, improve the viewing deck, expand the dining area to hold up to 180 people and add breakout rooms that can hold 50 people, as well as large windows overlooking Terra Lake.

A rendering of a renovated Crown Point Community Center in Johnston shows a flex meeting area.

The city noted in its news release several sustainability-minded features of the renovation — including solar panels on the roof to generate 30% to 40% of the building's electricity needs; upgraded heating; ventilation; cooling; lights; windows; insulation; and water-saving plumbing fixtures.

"These initiatives will help us become more eco-friendly and reduce energy costs in the long run,." Mayor Paula Dierenfeld said in the city's news release.

A rendering depicts a renovated Crown Point Community Center looking over Terra Lake in Johnston.

