Johnstown airport eyeing 'Innovation Center'; 2023 passenger totals set record

Jan. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Local airport officials are seeking state funds to add a new hangar designed for three regional jets and "Innovation Center" offices to serve efforts such as the drone aviation program.

The Johnstown Cambria County Airport Authority also received year-end figures from its United Airlines regional carrier that saw the airport's passenger count soar to new heights in 2023.

More hangar space sought

This month, the authority submitted a grant application through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for a project that would add a modular structure on the east end of the airport property, where several projects are already in the development stages.

Airport Manager Cory Cree said the authority is looking to develop a space large enough to hold three Canadair jets — at about the same size as the commercial aircraft SkyWest uses to take travelers to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The authority has been pushing efforts for the past year to increase hangar space for larger planes.

Cree said the Innovation Center would be built within the 46,200-square-foot hangar, including a series of offices and conference centers that could serve as gathering places for airport leaders and their partners' growing number of initiatives.

While separate efforts are already underway to build facilities for a St. Francis University-led aircraft maintenance program, more space is needed for other innovative endeavors, including, but not limited to, an FAA-compliant drone testing site.

The multimillion dollar unmanned aircraft project is in the research and planning stages with a goal of setting up a testing hub on airport property.

"We're looking at a multi-phase project ... on Fox Run Road," Cree said, noting the innovation center is currently in the initial design phase.

The goal is to approve work to build infrastructure to support the potential Innovation Center this summer, including utilities and an aircraft taxi lane, he said.

Authority officials were talking about two big numbers as SkyWest delivered its year-end report Tuesday.

The first figure, 14,266, represented the total number of enplanements — or departures — the airport recorded in 2023.

That didn't just exceed their 10,000 goal for 2023, it was also the airport's highest on record in 21 years, Federal Aviation Administration figures from prior years show.

The airport, by comparison, averaged between 3,000 and 8,000 passengers between 2020 and 2022.

Counting both departures and arrivals, more than 28,000 people used the airport in 2023, according to SkyWest's 2023 report.

"That's a huge milestone for us," Chairman Rick McQuaide said, referring specifically to the enplanement total.

The airport would qualify for $1 million in funding annually if it can maintain the 10,000 enplanement level, he noted.

"We've been working the past 10 to 15 years to reach this point," he said, crediting SkyWest's ongoing partnership as the key difference.

Cree and airport authority member Jolene Wesner said it's not just the company's larger jets — and popular destinations — that have made a difference.

Wesner noted the company operated all 60 of its flights for the wintery month of December — and then kept planes departing through the Jan. 6 storm, with airport maintenance staff's diligent support.

"You and your whole team have been doing a fantastic job," Wesner said.

Flight cancellations have hampered smaller airports over the years — including Johnstown under some of its previous carriers.

But SkyWest has helped turned flight reliability into a strength in recent years, McQuaide said.

The airline's completion rate was 98% in 2023, which matches the national average.

Cree said "ground" orders during a storm in Chicago kept several aircraft parked at O'Hare International in recent weeks, but otherwise the weather hasn't hampered flights scheduled to take off from Johnstown.