Johnstown-area cook: 'Still can't get my head around' $1M lottery scratch-off win

Dec. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — It was a typical Friday afternoon at Bigdogz Grill.

The bartender cleaned up dust from a patron's scratch-off lottery ticket. Aerosmith's song "Dream On" played in the background, the vocals soaring: "Dream on, dream on, dream on, dream until your dreams come true."

In the kitchen, Donald Eller Jr., 54, cooked orders for the lunchtime crowd.

He had begun his shift at noon, pulling up to Bigdogz in his 2005 Buick LeSabre that he said was held together with zip ties and duct tape, and went to work to get his mind off the $1 million he won on a scratch-off ticket earlier this week.

"I'm still in denial," he said. "It didn't happen."

During his break on Tuesday, Eller purchased some scratch-off tickets from the lottery machine at Bigdogz Grill, 1750 Bedford St. in the Oakland section of Stonycreek Township.

"I looked down at the ticket and looked at it three more times, and I was like, 'OK, that's what it says,' " he said.

Eller said that Bigdogz owner Matt Ziants drove him to the lottery office in Clearfield County to claim his prize. It's still being processed. The Pennsylvania Lottery office on Friday said it hasn't shown up in the system yet.

Eller said it would be a few months until the money comes to him.

"I'm getting a new car, definitely," he said. "Other than that, I have to talk to an adviser. I'm happy, but I still can't get my head around that much money."

He was off work on Thursday. He turned off his phone and took a walk, he said.

Eller has been a cook for more than 30 years, spending most of his career at Pappy's Family Pub in Richland Township before taking a job about eight years ago at Bigdogz, which is closer to the home he rents in Johnstown.

At age 54, he said he's planning for retirement and to do more trout fishing, and maybe move out of Johnstown, but not too far — back to Windber, where he's from originally.

"Johnstown is always going to be home," he said. "Everyone I know is here."

After a brief interview, he got up to get back to the kitchen, looking forward to a constant stream of orders around dinner time.

"It helps me keep my head straight," he said of the swirling thoughts about what to do with his lottery winnings.

"I don't know, what do I deserve?" he said with a laugh.

Bigdogz co-owner Michele Ziants said she is happy for Eller.

"He deserves it," she said. "He's one of our longtime cooks. He does more than his fair share of work here. It couldn't happen to a nicer person. I just hope he doesn't quit any time soon."