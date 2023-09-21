Johnstown-area man heads to trial in alleged Walmart food scam

Sep. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown-area man will appear in county court in connection with an alleged $7,000 food-ordering scam at Walmart on Town Centre Drive in Richland Township, authorities said.

Jesse Curtis Fields, 35, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township, sending the case to Cambria County court.

Richland Township police charged Fields with 175 counts each of theft by deception, access device fraud, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility and receiving stolen property.

According to a complaint affidavit, Walmart security reported that Fields had been placing food orders online.

Fields, of the 500 block of Harshberger Road, would allegedly pick up the order and leave the store, only to call and complain that the order was wrong and get a refund.

Fields allegedly used phony names and addresses and 175 different credit cards to order $7,201.48 in items including pasta, bacon, steaks and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game.

Fields allegedly contacted the Walmart corporate office to report that he never received the video game and that the other items were defective, the affidavit said.

The store allegedly flagged 20 fraudulent transactions from July through September.

Walmart security had been tracking Fields because he would attempt the scam even after acknowledging that he had received all of the items, the affidavit said.

Police obtained a photograph of Fields and a description of his vehicle. Police arrested Fields after he allegedly picked up an order and returned home.

Fields is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $75,000 percentage bond.