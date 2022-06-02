Johnstown area man sentenced to probation for assault on minor

Jun. 2—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown-area man was sentenced to probation on Thursday related to the alleged assaulted of a girl when they were home alone numerous times between February 2018 to August 2021.

Charles Eric Hoogenboom, 47, was accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl when they were home alone, authorities said.

He entered a "no contest" plea to indecent exposure in May and was sentenced to 24 months probation Thursday by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. Hoogenboom is to follow through with a behavioral health assessment and all recommendations, and have no contact with the victim as a part of his sentence.