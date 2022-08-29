Johnstown area man sentenced to probation in assault case

Aug. 29—A Johnstown area man was sentenced to probation after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in August 2020.

Alec Syvester Lovejoy, 20, entered a guilty plea to invasion of privacy on March 31 and was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Monday.

David Weaver, Lovejoy's attorney, told the court that his client regrets the situation. He said that Lovejoy has "essentially quarantined the past two years" due to the situation and not the pandemic and that he has already been punished.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick said that after an assessment, Lovejoy was deemed not to be a sexually violent predator under the statute.

According to a criminal complaint at the time of the incident, East Taylor Township police alleged that Lovejoy assaulted the girl on Aug. 11, 2020.

Lovejoy will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) for 15 years and is to have no contact with the victim.

