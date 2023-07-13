Johnstown burglary suspects head to trial

Jul. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Johnstown men will appear in Cambria County court, accused of burglarizing a DuPont Street residence as they searched for valuables to pay off a debt, authorities said.

Brian Anthony Pannone, 41, of the 600 block of Yoder Street, and Jaidyn Jonathan Jones, 23, of the 2800 block of Bedford Street, waived their rights to preliminary hearings before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police were dispatched for a burglary in the 100 block of DuPont Street on June 27 and found Jones walking in the area with a flashlight.

Jones told police that he and Pannone parked a truck outside the duplex on DuPont Street. Police said they found a 2005 Ford Ranger parked outside. A tenant who reported the burglary said no one else was allowed on the property.

Police said they found the front door and window open on the other side of the duplex and Pannone inside.

Pannone later told police that Jones owed him money and told him there were valuables in the house that they could steal. Pannone said he would enter the residence while Jones was on lookout.

Both Pannone and Jones are free on bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.