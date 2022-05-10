Johnstown couple busted in drug raid head to trial

May 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown couple are headed to trial, accused of drug possession.

Authorities said they seized crack cocaine, marijuana, guns and money during an April 12 drug raid in the 500 block of Harold Avenue, authorities said.

Jasaan Edward Nash, 42, and Shianne Marie Kelley, 25, waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before Senior Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

City police, the Cambria County Drug Task Force and agents from the state Office of Attorney General, executed a search warrant, seizing drugs with an estimated state value of nearly $8,000.

According to a complaint affidavit, authorities found 41 zip-locked baggies of marijuana in the living room along with an Adidas gym bag stuffed with zip-locked baggies, scales and razors.

Drug agents recovered a total of 550 grams of marijuana, 24.4 grams of crack cocaine, two handguns drug paraphernalia and $3,273 in U.S. money.

Drug agents seized a Ruger 9mm P89 and two loaded magazines in the master bedroom along with $275. The handgun had been reported stolen by Cambria Township police.

A Beretta 9mm APX and two loaded magazines were found in a washing machine in the basement, police said.

Nash had been charged in New York with selling drugs on school grounds and Kelley had pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Nash and Kelley are being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $175,000 percentage bond.