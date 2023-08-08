Johnstown drug raids net six suspects, DA says

Aug. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Five Johnstown residents and one Philadelphia resident were jailed on drug charges after the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed arrest warrants, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Monday.

Arrested were: Carl Harris, 41; Sabrina Michalides, 22; Anwar Carter, 29; Diamond Green, 29; and Charles Venable, 38, all of Johnstown; and Ian Tapper, 37, of Philadelphia.

They are accused of dealing fentanyl, crack cocaine and/or heroin.

"Long-term and in-depth drug investigations continue in Cambria County," Neugebauer said.

"There were multiple raids within one week which netted arrests and seizures of illegal substances.

"The message being sent by law enforcement is clear — drugs are not welcome in our community," he said. "Federal, state and local officials will continue to work together to keep our streets safe."

Multiple agencies including the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and local police departments participated in the drug investigation.

