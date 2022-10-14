Johnstown homicide case postponed as suspect seeks attorney, authorities say

Oct. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found New Year's Day in Hornerstown had his criminal case postponed on Thursday, giving him more time to find an attorney, authorities said.

Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, of the 800 block of Devlin Street, is charged with homicide in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale. Her body was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Rose was scheduled to appear on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by city police Sgt. Cory Adams, Sanderson and Rose attended a New Year's Eve party at a residence in the Belmont neighborhood in Stonycreak Township that was shared by Ethan Williams and his girlfriend.

Williams, 22, died in an Aug. 24 shootout on Broad Street in Cambria City with Elliott D. Ruff Jr., 30, of Delaware County. Williams and Ruff shot at each other from separate vehicles. Ruff died later at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Sanderson, Rose and another man allegedly left the New Year's Eve party around midnight and the other man was dropped off in Prospect. Sanderson was driving a 2011 Chevrolet sedan with Rose in the back seat.

Rose allegedly thought Sanderson was trying to set him up or that she was running around on him.

He pulled his semi-automatic handgun and "shot her in the back of the head," the affidavit said.

The state police crime lab in Greensburg linked Rose's 9mm firearm to the homicide.

Police recovered the gun from a Ford Fiesta that Rose was driving during a shots-fired incident near Oakhurst Homes on March 18.

Rose also is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

"Credit goes to JPD for working this case very hard and to the community for giving us information," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

"One of the tips that came in was something that somebody heard on the street and we were able to verify that, and that's what ultimately got us here today," Neugebauer said after the arrest.

Rose is being held at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg without bond.