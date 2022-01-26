UPDATE: Johnstown hostage situation at Oakhurst Homes resolved

Jan. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A reported hostage situation in Oakhurst Homes Building 9 was resolved peacefully around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man, who was not immediately identified by the Johnstown Police Department, allegedly barricaded himself in an apartment with his girlfriend, a teenager and a toddler.

A call was made to 911 around noon.

Officers from the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team, JPD and other law enforcement agencies responded. The teenager soon got out of the building and provided information, including that the suspect was armed. Negotiations lasted throughout the afternoon.

"The individual actually came out, surrendered without incident," JPD Chief Richard Pritchard said. "He was taken into custody. We understand that there's a warrant for the individual currently."

Pritchard added: "There was a lot at stake when we have other individuals in a house with a barricaded subject. We're very happy that we were able to bring this to a peaceful resolution without having any violence on either side."

The chief did not immediately know the reason for the incident.

"I don't really know exactly what was going on with the guy," Pritchard said. "We know that there's a warrant for him. I don't know if it was a prior domestic. We're still looking into that. It's still under investigation."

Children who live in Oakhurst Homes who attend classes within the Greater Johnstown School District were locked down in their respective school buildings until the incident was resolved.