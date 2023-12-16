Johnstown makerspace member builds home out of school bus

Dec. 16—Adam Runyan is a construction manager who lives off the grid.

He travels wherever his company sends him to oversee building projects that cost tens of millions of dollars.

A couple years ago, a job required him to move to Johnstown, so Runyan went to his solar-powered house — and drove it there.

"You never know where work is going to be," he said. "I move around a lot, so I thought, 'Why don't I get something more mobile?' I heard people build school buses into houses; so, while in Richmond, Virginia, I started looking. I found one, bought it and turned it into a house."

Since moving to Johnstown with his dog, Nikoli, Runyan has continued working on projects for his mobile home at Made In Johnstown, a community makerspace that opened last year at 507 Main St.

Runyan began his home at a similar maker space in Richmond. He removed windows from the bus; chopped off the roof and removed metal from inside it, then welded it back on — 20 inches higher.

He inserted wood behind the metal skin of the bus to retain heat; riveted sheet metal panels to the walls; spray insulated them and built out the interior including the arched ceiling with a painted plywood surface.

The kitchen is the first area upon entering. A full-sized refrigerator is behind the driver's seat, then the counter, stove and sink. Farther back, he has a couch, a TV, and a fireplace — a little wood burning stove.

A hallway leads to the bathroom with a stand-up shower and tub, as well as a composting toilet. Hot water is supplied by a propane instant hot water heater. A step onto an elevated platform at the rear of the bus leads to a nook where the bed frame lies, over the rear-engine box that formerly served as a shelf for the last row of seating.

He's been living in his renovated bus for about three years, using a pickup truck for local travel.

"I haven't finished the inside, and I'm not a decorations guy, so I don't really think about that," he said. "It's just like, 'ah, I can live in it, cool.' "

Runyan, 40, has been living and working in Johnstown for two years, having found a location for his self-made mobile home off the grid.

"There's a lot of things you don't think about, living in a bus renovated into a home," he said. "Like in the hot weather, I really don't want to leave my dog in there even though I have air conditioning because it's like, 'What if something turns off?' "

A solar generator supplies his electricity. The panels absorb sunlight to charge batteries in a box which powers his appliances. As a backup, he has a gas generator outside the bus, which he often has to use in hot summer mornings, after nighttime air conditioning has depleted the solar batteries.

"But if I'm just watching TV, it will last all night," he said.

Runyan has been a member of Made In Johnstown since it opened in September.

"I was driving, and I saw the 3D printing decal on the window and I was like, 'Is that what I think it is?' So I parked and walked back, and the automatic door opened when I walked up to it and Michael (Made In Johnstown director Michael Rottman) was in there, and he was like, 'How can I help you?' and I said, 'Is this a makerspace?' and he said, 'It is. Do you want a tour?' I said 'Yep.' "

At Made In Johnstown, Runyan said he's found the same space and motivation to work that he had in Richmond.

"It is nice having the community, hanging out, and I can ask people questions about things they've done and learned," he said.

Rottman said Runyan's familiarity with makerspaces has made him an exemplary member.

"He is the perfect example of a community maker space member," Rottman said.

"He helps other members here, and when he sees things that need fixing, he builds it himself. This is a community helping each other, and he's a perfect member to show others."

At Made In Johnstown, Runyan has begun teaching himself cabinetry.

"It's difficult, but it's fun to learn things," he said. "I wanted to give myself more of a skillset so I could build custom cabinetry in the bus."

He's not certain how long he may be living in Johnstown.

"Moving would depend on what the next job is," he said.