Johnstown man accused of firing gun at SUV
Mar. 19—A former Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of firing shots from a handgun at an SUV on Cedar Street in December, authorities said.
Ethan Shane Williams, 21, formerly of Chandler Avenue in Johnstown's West End, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
City police alleged that Williams fired several rounds toward a Hyundai Santa Fe at the intersection of Cedar and Wood streets on Dec. 17, as the vehicle sped away.
Police recovered several shell casings, but have not found the handgun.
According to a criminal complaint, police identified Williams by surveillance videos.
Williams and another man were allegedly seen in a Family Dollar store before leaving and walking down Cedar Street.
Williams is allegedly seen on a second video wearing the same clothing and standing in the middle of the intersection firing a handgun, the complaint said.
Police did not reveal a motive, and no one was injured in the shooting.
Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless endangering another person and firearms not to be carried without a license. Assistant District Attorney Forrest Fordham III withdrew a charge of flight to avoid apprehension.
Williams' attorney Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, asked for and was granted a bond reduction from 10% of $150,000, to 10% of $100,000.
Fordham opposed bond reduction.
"There was a shooting in broad daylight on a public street," he said.
If Williams does post bond, he must live with his mother on Garfield Street and wear an electronic home monitoring bracelet to track his movements.
McKinney said Williams hopes to be reunited with his girlfriend and two children who are living in Harrisburg.
It is not the first time Williams has been accused of firing a handgun. He was at the center of a homicide trial in July 2020.
A Cambria County jury found him not guilty of all the charges he faced in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Tavion C. Williamson.
Prosecutors had accused Williams of killing Williamson in a Hornerstown alley on Dec. 2, 2017.