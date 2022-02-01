Johnstown man accused of raping child.

Feb. 1—A Johnstown man was jailed Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a child three times, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Leroy Nicholas Henderson, 30, of the 200 block of Chandler Avenue, with three counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors.

He also was charged with two counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

According to a criminal complaint, Henderson allegedly assaulted the child in June 2021 at a Fleetwood Street home.

The investigation began when police were contacted by Cambria County Children and Youth Services.

Charges were filed following a forensic interview at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Henderson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.