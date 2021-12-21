Johnstown man accused in shooting death heads to trial

Dec. 21—A Johnstown man was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial for homicide, accused in the Jan. 18 shooting death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, whose body was found days later in Indiana County.

Dionte Demond Jones, 28, of the 100 block of C Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III called Indiana County state trooper Anthony Derry to testify.

Green's body was found on Jan. 21 along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township. A PennDOT worker found the body while inspecting a nearby drain, Derry said.

"Green died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head," Derry said.

Green's mother had reported him missing on Jan. 19.

Investigators recovered seven 9 mm shell casings and a large amount of blood at the C Street home where Jones lived with Janayah Smith. Investigators determined it was Green's blood.

Investigators believe that Green and another man robbed Jones during a drug deal at the C Street home and fled. Jones allegedly grabbed a handgun and fired at Green, striking him the back of the head, Derry testified.

Janayah Smith first told troopers that Jones had nothing to do with the shooting but then identified Jones as the shooter.

Smith, 23, was charged in September with abuse of a corpse, accused of being involved with moving the body to Indiana County.

Jones' Pittsburgh attorney, Anthony Jackson, called the evidence hearsay, because Smith was not in the courtroom to testify.

"The only information came from somebody who dumped the body," Jackson said. "That's not enough for my client to go to court."

Neugebauer said the state trooper had firsthand knowledge of what he saw and what he heard.

"What we have is Janayah Smith directly telling the trooper the defendant shot the deceased," he said.

Neugebauer also cited a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows for some hearsay evidence to be admissible at preliminary hearings.

Jones was returned to Cambria County Prison, where he is being held without bond.