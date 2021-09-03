Johnstown man, accused of shooting teen, to stand trial

Sep. 3—A Johnstown man is headed to trial, accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy in the leg in what police believe started with a road rage incident.

Hasus L. Hardy, 34, of the 700 block of Horner Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

According to a criminal complaint, city police say two adults and the teen were standing near the intersection of Ohio Street and Linden Avenue on March 24 when Hardy jumped out of a passing vehicle and allegedly fired a handgun, striking the boy in the back of the calf.

The teen was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street where he was treated and later released.

One of the adults returned fire. No other injuries were reported.

A witness told police detectives that some time earlier, Harding was in a white pickup truck that almost hit them as they were traveling through an intersection in Hornerstown, the criminal complaint said.

City detectives said they later found the white pickup. Witnesses identified Hardy as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Hardy was charged with aggravate assault, illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment. Hardy is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $250,000 percentage bond.