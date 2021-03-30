Johnstown man accused of strangling woman in domestic attack

Mar. 30—A Johnstown man was jailed on Monday, accused of strangling a woman during a domestic dispute and threatening to throw her into the river, authorities said.

City police charged Cardell M. Clinton Jr., 29, of the 700 block of McMillen Street, with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, theft, unlawful restraint and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Clinton showed up at the woman's home smelling of alcohol and confronted her about a past relationship.

Clinton allegedly strangled her, and took her phone, money and house and car keys, the complaint said.

At one point, Clinton dragged her out of the house attempting to take her to the river to throw her in and leaving a 3-year-old child home alone, the complaint said.

The woman ran to a neighbor's house and pounded on the door and called 911.

Clinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $20,000 bond.