Johnstown man charged with disorderly conduct at North Apollo supermarket

Jan. 31—Kiski Township police arrested a Johnstown man on charges including disorderly conduct Saturday evening at a North Apollo supermarket.

According to police, Ryan Fredericks, 27, was going down the aisles of Held's Shop 'n Save taking bites out of food items then returning them to the shelves at about 8:30 p.m. Fredericks also was seen opening a box of facial tissues, blowing his nose and returning the used tissue to the box, police said.

Police determined Fredericks was under the influence of methamphetamine during the episode and that he was wanted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance under two arrest warrants in Westmoreland County, according to township police.

Fredericks provided a fake name to the arresting officer, police said.

According to court documents, Fredericks has been charged in Saturday's incident with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail.

He faces a Feb. 9 preliminary hearing before District Judge James Andring in Leechburg.

