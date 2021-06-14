Johnstown man charged with DWI, assault after Thruway crash injures two; Crash involved lost tire, police say

Jun. 14—TOWN OF FLORIDA — A Johnstown man was charged with vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated after a Friday crash on the Thruway where he lost a tire and it struck an oncoming car, state police said Monday.

Two people in the vehicle struck by the tire were taken to Albany Medical Center, one by helicopter with serious injuries, troopers said.

Nicholas M. Moulton, 26, of Johnstown, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 90 westbound in the town of Florida, state police said.

The preliminary investigation determined Moulton was headed west in his 2018 Ford F350 near mile marker 169.8 when he lost the rear driver's side tire of his vehicle, state police said.

The tire then went into oncoming traffic and struck the hood and windshield of a 2014 Ford Focus. The car's front seat passenger, identified as Susan J. Sady, 67, of Utica, was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The driver, identified as Dariusz M. Sady, 68, of Utica, was taken by Ambulance to Mount Carmel Church in Amsterdam, where he was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition Monday, troopers said.

Troopers interviewed Moulton and soon determined he was intoxicated. His blood alcohol content tested at 0.08 at the Fultonville barracks, at the legal limit to drive of 0.08, state police said. Moulton was not injured.

Moulton was charged and turned over to a sober third party. He is to appear in court later.

