Johnstown man charged with escaping from police

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man, wanted in two counties, was jailed on Thursday, accused of escaping police custody at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street after he was picked up and arrest warrants.

City police charged Jacob Carl Dalton, 38, of the 300 block of Ohio Street, with one count of escape and two counts of resisting arrest.

According to a complaint affidavit, police picked up Dalton on Thursday as he walked down Maple Avenue at Dellwood Street.

Dalton was handcuffed and taken to the Public Safety Building.

As he was being escorted to the building, Dalton ran down the side walk and onto Market Street, the affidavit said.

Dalton ran out into traffic near the Somerset Trust Company Bank building and was nearly hit by a car. An officer deployed a taser to stop Dalton and he was taken to the Public Safety Building, the affidavit said.

An officer suffered knee abrasions and a right hand injury during the chase.

Dalton was wanted in Cambria County for failing to appear in court and wanted in Somerset County for a drug violation.

Dalton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.