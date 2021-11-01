Johnstown man charged with home-improvement fraud

Nov. 1—A Johnstown man was charged with fraud, accused of keeping $17,500 he was paid for home repair work that was never completed, authorities said.

The Cambria County Detective Bureau charged James Rios, 22, of the 1100 block of Mabel Street, with two felony counts of home-improvement fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, Rios — doing business as JR Construction — was paid money to build a garage addition at a property on Minno Drive.

The property owner told detectives on Sept. 3 that the work was not completed because Rios had told him he was buying the materials and needed more money, according to the complaint.

The property owner said he told Rios that he wanted to end the contract and have the money returned minus $5,000. A county detective called Rios who said he would pay a cashier's check for $17,500 on Sept. 30, but the money never arrived.

Rios has yet to be arraigned.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.