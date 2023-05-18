Johnstown man charged with kidnapping after teen abandoned in local parking lot, police say

A Johnstown man is in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl and then abandoning her in a local fast food restaurant parking lot.

Northern Regional Police were dispatched Friday afternoon for a report of a female juvenile who was beaten and left at the Arby’s on Perry Highway in Marshall Township. The girl said she was reported missing out of Philadelphia.

The 15-year-old told police she started dating a man she knew only as “Anthony” in January. Her mother demanded the relationship stop so the man convinced the girl to leave Philadelphia with him, according to police. On March 19, the girl’s mother reported her missing.

The girl said she and “Anthony,” who police later identified as Mikhail Martin, 25, traveled to several locations throughout the state, including Lancaster, Reading and Cranberry. The teen said she asked to go back to her mother’s house several times and each time, Martin assaulted her, one time choking her unconscious, according to court documents.

On the day they arrived in Wexford, she said she told Martin she was leaving him and he hit her then forced her out of the vehicle in the Arby’s lot and left.

A woman with the same address as Martin who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend called 911 several times, claiming to be the teen’s sister and saying she wanted to pick her up, according to court documents.

Martin is in the Allegheny County Jail, his bail denied. He is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping of a minor, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with custody of children and simple assault.

Martin is due back in court next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local restaurant receiving backlash for upcoming drag brunch Water main break shuts down stretch of road in Shaler 1 dead after home invasion, shooting in Homewood VIDEO: Jury pool set in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts