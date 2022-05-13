Johnstown man charged with killing, burying wife along trail in 2018

May 13—A suspect in the disappearance of two Johnstown women was jailed Friday, charged with murdering one of the women whose body was found buried along a Johnstown hiking trail in May 2019, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Brian Bradley Giles, 46, of Johnstown, with the killing of his wife, Nancy Giles, 40, who went missing in October 2018 after she walked way from the couple's residence and never returned.

Her skeletal remains were found buried about two feet deep along an Inclined Plane hillside trail near Roosevelt Boulevard, not far from the Stone Bridge, in May 2019 by a man using a metal detector.

Her death was ruled homicide.

Police said the homicide investigation led to charges in March, when Giles told a probation officer details of the type of dirt that can be found at the crime scene.

"The exact site where Nancy was buried was never revealed to the public," police detectives said in a complaint affidavit.

The site would only be known to police and the killer.

"We put all our ducks in a row and felt that we had enough evidence to show that Brian was the individual who killed Nancy," Detective Cory Adams said.

Police detectives charged Giles, who has addresses on Coleman Avenue and Franklin Street, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution.

Giles was arraigned Friday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison without bond.

"It's a relief for the detectives working on the case," police Capt. Chad Miller said. "There's a lot of scrutiny of their work because of all the homicides lately.

"We want the public to know they never stopped working on this homicide or any of the other cases," he said.

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the homicide investigation was the work of city police, state police, the Cambria County coroner and Mercyhurst University Department of Forensic Anthropology.

Story continues

"Many people and entities worked together on this case and everyone will continue to work together to see this case through to the end," he said.

Giles also is a suspect in the disappearance of Jilly Todaro, 43, who went missing from the Franklin Street apartment she shared with Giles. Numerous searches have been made on the apartment including the use of a cadaver dog.

Todaro was last seen Dec. 12. 2020, in downtown Johnstown via surveillance footage.