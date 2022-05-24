Johnstown man charged in what police call gun-for-drugs deal

May 24—A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of possessing a stolen gun that he received in exchange for heroin, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Anthony Michael Miller, 25, of the 500 block of Farrell Avenue, with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited.

According to a complaint affidavit, one man reportedly told police that he had stolen a Taurus handgun from a family member in Adams Township and went to the Oakhurst Homes Community in Johnstown where he sold the firearm to "Berry Allen" for $20 and five or six baggies of heroin.

Police identified "Berry Allen" through social media as being Anthony Miller.

Miller, a convicted felon on state parole, was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000.