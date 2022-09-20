Johnstown man charged with rape, assault, police say

Sep. 20—– A Johnstown man was jailed Saturday, accused of raping a woman while holding a box cutter to her neck, authorities said.

City police detectives charged John Anthony Balls, 49, of the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, Balls allegedly went to a home on D Street on Sept. 9 and pounded on the door. When a woman opened the door slightly, Balls forced his way in, screaming that she had him kicked out of his residence.

Balls demanded food, water and suboxone. Finding nothing, Balls allegedly forced the woman upstairs, pulled out a box cutter and assaulted her in a bedroom, the affidavit said.

Balls was later picked up on an arrest warrant.

Balls was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $250,000 bond.