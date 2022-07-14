Johnstown man charged in Westmoreland burglary

Jul. 14—A Johnstown man who was on state probation was arrested in connection with a May 29 burglary in Westmoreland County.

State police in Kiski Valley charged Lenoxx Raimen Newcomer, 22, of the 1300 block of Kegg Avenue with five counts each of theft and receiving stolen property.

Troopers also charged him with burglary and criminal trespass.

Police allege Newcomer and another man made off with $65,000 and five handguns.

Newcomer and Tyrus Shaqua Jav Martin, 22, formerly of Johnstown, were implicated in the burglary on Pandora Road in Derry Township.

Charges were filed before District Judge Kelly T. Hammers, of Bradenville.

According to a complaint affidavit, a witness told troopers that she drove Martin to and from the residence and he later showed her a ziplock bag with a large amount of money.

Martin was charged with illegally possessing a fire arm after he was found with a handgun at the time of his arrest.

He is being held without bond in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Newcomer was later seen on video from Live! Casino Pittsburgh waving a large amount of cash, police said.

There were photos and videos on his cell phone reportedly showing both men holding a large amount of cash, the affidavit said.

Newcomer is being held on a parole violation in SCI-Smithfield, Huntingdon County.

Newcomer was sentenced in Cambria County court in September 2019 to a minimum of 18 months in state prison followed by five years of state probation after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor firearm charges.