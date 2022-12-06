Johnstown man convicted in Moxham shooting sentenced in federal court to five years

Dec. 6—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court to five years in prison in connection with a March 24, 2021, drive-by shooting in Moxham that injured a 17-year-old boy, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson also sentenced Hasus L. Hardy, 35, of the 700 block of Horner Street, to three years of supervised release.

According to documents filed by city police and federal agents, two adults and a teen were standing near the intersection of Ohio Street and Linden Avenue on March 24 2021, when a man, later identified as Hardy, jumped out of a passing vehicle and fired a handgun, striking the boy in the back of the calf.

The teen was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, where he was treated and later released. The teen told police the drive-by shooter appeared to be the same man involved in an earlier road rage incident — and that, upon being fired at, he returned fire.

A second man also was treated for a gunshot wound.

City police received a tip through its 411 program that the shooter was Hardy.

City police for several months were not able to locate Hardy and requested assistance from the U.S Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals on Aug. 25, 2021, tracked Hardy to the Economy Inn in Somerset where they took him into custody and seized several firearms, including a Glock Model 45 9mm handgun.

Hardy was convicted in federal court of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government.