Johnstown man crashes vehicle during police chase

Apr. 13—A Johnstown man was jailed on Sunday after he fled a traffic stop in East Conemaugh Borough and led police on a vehicle chase that ended when he crashed into a commercial building and the vehicle burst into flames, authorities said.

East Conemaugh police charged Tahjir Aneaus Triplin, 18, of the 200 block of David Street, with three counts of reckless endangerment, and one count each of fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

According to a criminal complaint, police attempted to stop a 2006 Chrysler in the area of First and Main streets for speeding.

The Chrysler traveled onto Second Street to Oak Street and then turned left onto Main Street.

The vehicle sped down Maple Avenue, crashing into a building at Maple and Clinton streets.

Triplin allegedly climbed out when the vehicle caught fire and ran. Police officers allegedly used a Taser to stop Triplin. He was taken to the hospital to have the Taser probe removed, the complaint said.

A second person also was taken into custody.

Triplin was arraigned on Sunday by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.