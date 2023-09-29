Johnstown man drives off with $1,200 gas powered bike, police say

Sep. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of pedaling away on a $1,200 motorized bicycle stolen from a Stonycreek Township business on Bedford Street, authorities allege.

Stonycreek Township police charged Elijah Robert Cramer, 39, of the 400 block of Ohio Street, with theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night time.

According to a complaint affidavit, Cramer and Travis Lee Eppley, 35, were seen on video surveillance driving in the 1900 block of Bedford Street near Laurel Nissan, Pristows Outdoor Power Equipment and Cochran Honda on Aug. 19.

The two men allegedly parked their vehicle in the rear lot of Laurel Nissan and are seen walking in front of Pristows to Cochran Honda. The men later return with a steering wheel cover and other items believed to have been stolen from a Honda CRV, the affidavit said.

One of the men is allegedly seen riding away on a 2022 Phatmoto 79cc gas powered bicycle taken from Pristows, while the other man is seen running behind him before driving off in the getaway vehicle.

Eppley later told police that Cramer had taken the bicycle to an Ohio Street residence, where the bicycle was later "chopped up," the affidavit said.

Cramer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bond.

Eppley was charged earlier and is awaiting formal arraignment.