Johnstown man enters ARD program in raffle ticket theft case

Nov. 30—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man agreed to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in Cambria County court Monday after he had been accused of stealing raffle tickets belonging to the Tubmill Trout Club in New Florence and the Lower Yoder Fire Department earlier this year, according to authorities.

Deshawn L. Bellinger, 38, of the 300 block of Gray Avenue, faced two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property in the incident and was to face a non-jury trial in the case Monday before entering the program.

Judge Tamara R. Bernstein explained that entering the program means Bellinger is not saying he is guilty or not guilty and that the program is a diversionary program for individuals who have made mistakes but are otherwise on a good path.

If Bellinger complies with all of the terms of the program, which includes paying his fines and restitution, reporting any changes in living, marital status or employment and avoiding further interaction with the criminal justice system, he can apply for dismissal of the charges.

According to a criminal complaint at the time of the incident, Bellinger was at Fairfield Avenue Notary Service on March 22 when he allegedly stole $195 worth of raffle tickets that were sitting on the counter.

The business owner called police, who reviewed surveillance video that reportedly showed a man wearing a CamTran uniform place his title paperwork on top of the raffle tickets and walk away without paying for them, police said.

According to business records, Bellinger was identified as the man who took nine raffle tickets belonging to the Lower Yoder Fire Department and five tickets belonging to the Tubmill Trout Club, the complaint said.

The complaint noted that Bellinger reportedly told police that he is employed by CamTran. He also allegedly said the clerk told him to take the tickets to hand out to others.

Bellinger paid $45 in restitution to the fire company and $150 to the trout club on Monday.