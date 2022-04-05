Johnstown man enters guilty plea in April 2021 murder of his wife

Katie Smolen, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea Monday in the murder of his wife last April in their Virginia Avenue home in the West End section of the City of Johnstown.

Chad Busch, 33, entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tiffany Busch, 31, in their Virginia Avenue home on April 26.

As part of the agreement, a sentence of 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institute is recommended as well a fine of $5,915 to be paid to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program.

Chad Busch will be sentenced at 11 a.m. May 16 by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

According to the criminal complaint, the Johnstown police were dispatched to an obvious death at a home along the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, at which time Chad Busch reportedly told investigators that his wife had shot herself in the head after they had been arguing.

Chad Busch told police that he and his wife had an argument and that he was packing a bag to leave. He then told police that when he went to hug his daughter goodbye his wife pulled a gun on him and began yelling, the complaint said.

Due to yelling inside the room, the family dog came in and bit Tiffany, leading to a chain of events that caused her to fall backward and discharge the weapon, he allegedly said.

"Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kevin Whaley concluded that it was impossible for Tiffany to have shot herself at that angle, at that distance," Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint, adding that the gunshot caused a wound that exited from the rear of her skull at a downward angle.

After Whaley's report was issued, investigators met with Chad Busch for a second interview, at which time he admitted to taking the gun from his wife during their argument and firing it, striking her in the face, according to the complaint.

At the time of the incident, a 3-year-old child was in the room and an 11-year-old child was home, but upstairs and in another bedroom. Neither were physically harmed in the incident.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.

