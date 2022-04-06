Johnstown man enters guilty plea in April 2021 murder of his wife

Apr. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea on Monday in the murder of his wife last April inside their West End home.

Chad Busch, 33, entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tiffany Busch, 31, on April 26 in their Virginia Avenue home.

As part of the agreement, a state prison sentence of 20 to 40 years is recommended, as well as a fine of $5,915 to be paid to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program. Chad Busch will be sentenced at 11 a.m. May 16 by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Chad Busch initially claimed that his wife had shot herself in the head after they had argued, according to police.

He said that he and his wife had had an argument and that he was packing a bag to leave, but when he went to hug his daughter goodbye, he claimed, his wife pulled a gun on him and began yelling, a police affidavit said.

Due to the yelling, the family dog came in and bit Tiffany Busch, leading to a chain of events that caused her to fall backward and discharge the weapon, he allegedly said.

But a forensic pathologist concluded that it was impossible for Tiffany to have shot herself at that angle and distance, Detective Mark Britton wrote in the affidavit.

After the pathologist's report was issued, investigators met with Chad Busch for a second interview, at which time he admitted to taking the gun from his wife during their argument and firing it, striking her in the face, according to the complaint.

At the time of the incident, a 3-year-old child was in the room and an 11-year-old child was upstairs and in another bedroom. Neither was physically harmed in the incident.