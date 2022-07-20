Johnstown man enters guilty plea to burglaries

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court Wednesday to charges related to burglaries that occurred between November 2021 and January.

Thomas Earl Hall, 23, entered a guilty plea to three counts of burglary, criminal conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler, in January police were called to a Mine 40 home for a reported burglary while the homeowner was in the hospital. Hall and another individual allegedly took keys, medication and cash.

On Jan. 10, Hall was charged with breaking into 12 storage units in Stonycreek Township and removing items, according to Gribler.

The assistant district attorney informed the court that on Nov. 25, 2021, Hall had entered a storage unit in Adams Township and removed a firearm.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 20.