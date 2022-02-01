Johnstown man enters guilty plea on four theft cases

Feb. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County Court on Tuesday in four separate theft cases.

Anthony John Petak, 19, entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, robbery and burglary before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

On Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:43 a.m., Johnstown police received reports of a 2013 Chevy Equinox being stolen. The individual reported that he had tracked his vehicle location via Onstar security, and that the title had just been signed over to him earlier that day but that another individual had previously claimed that she had owned the vehicle and the new owner believed that this person was involved in the disappearance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officer Austin Pennington parked his cruiser near where the Equinox was located and made contact with a juvenile, J.C., who was operating the vehicle. The officer also observed two passengers in the vehicle, one female juvenile and Petak.

Petak said the group was given permission to use the vehicle by J.C.'s sister. He and the male juvenile removed the vehicle using a second key and said that they were under the impression that they were allowed to use the vehicle with the sister's consent, according to the affidavit.

The father of J.C. arrived and informed officers that the vehicle had previously been titled to his daughter but was currently titled to the woman who sold the car to the victim — who showed police security camera footage in which the vehicle was being stolen and another vehicle owned by the victim was damaged.

In an interview on Nov. 4, 2020, J.C. told police that his sister told him and Petak where the keys and the car were located. He also told police that his sister knew they were going to remove the vehicle from the address, according to the affidavit.

There were other alleged incidents.

On Dec. 2, 2020, Officer Jason Dailey of the Johnstown Police Department was patrolling in the area of the Coopersdale Homes Complex when he noticed a 2012 Honda Pilot on Mango Alley that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen the day prior, according to an affidavit.

The officer noticed that other vehicles were covered in frost, while the Pilot was not. Two males and a female were located after reviewing security camera footage.

J.C., a 17-year-old male, said that he, Petak and another individual were in the area of Koch's Store in the West End. He said that he was "up the street a bit" while Petak and the other individual were looking at the vehicle and later got into the vehicle and picked him up and drove around, according to a criminal complaint.

In March 2021, Petak was charged in connection with a break-in at the Church of the Transfiguration in East Conemaugh Borough earlier that year.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3. A representative of the church found that items of the church had been taken or damaged.

A second individual, Joseph Camut III, 18, was also charged in that incident.

In an affidavit of probable cause, Sgt. James Schatz of the East Conemaugh Police Department wrote that the tabernacle was taken along with an empty gym bag that was used for donations. The back door had been damaged, cabinets were opened and papers were thrown onto the floor. Damage was also discovered in a cabinet in a bathroom in the church basement.

Schatz noted that he had gone to Johnstown Scrap Metal Co. in an effort to recover any of the stolen items.

A list of stolen items given to the department include: a cross that was on the altar valued at $250, five chalices, seven medallions worn by lectors valued at $83.65, a box of charcoal valued at $36.95, a large crucifix valued at $397.95, eight cinctures worn by servers valued at $160, a polished brass tabernacle valued at $3,940, five ciboriums valued at $3,300, one hand vacuum valued at $40 and a gym bag valued at $20.

Police conducted a consent search at 98 Jackson St., according to the complaint, and recovered the tabernacle.

On, Feb. 24, 2021, two white males and a black male later identified as Petak, Camut and Andre Hinton, 20, were accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in East Conemaugh Borough.

The trio entered the store various times between Feb. 23 and Feb 24 and were accused of stealing 10 cartons of cigarettes and two cellphones, authorities said.

A surveillance video reportedly shows two people entering the office, grabbing two Tracfones and 10 cartons of cigarettes and handing the merchandise to a third person, who stuffs them under a jersey and leaves the store, according to a criminal complaint.

The three people allegedly returned to the store the following day, but found the office door locked. They tried to get in but were unable to break the lock, the complaint said.

On March 3, 2021, Petak and Camut called for a taxi to take them from 315 Oak St. in East Conemaugh to Building 23 at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown around 4 a.m. and when the cab arrived, one of the men opened the passenger side door, pointed a handgun and said, "Give me all your money or I will shoot, dude," according to a criminal complaint.

The second robber pointed a handgun through the windshield before the driver handed over the money and the two men fled.

No one was injured when the taxi driver pulled out a handgun and fired one round, the complaint said.

Cambria County 911 had the suspects' location "pinged" when they made the call to the taxi company. The location was in the woods behind Bon Air in Conemaugh Township, but the two men were not there.

Police viewed video from the cab that showed the driver being hit on the head with a gun barrel. The video also showed one of the men pulling the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned twice, the complaint said.

The two had later turned themselves in to police.

Hinton was later charged in the incident when he admitted he was contacted to pick up the weapon used in the cab incident and later sold it for $700.

Petak will be required to pay $27 restitution to Johnstown Yellow Cab along with Camut and Hinton, $1,00 to Church of the Transfiguration along with Camut and $18,221.29 to Gallagher Bassett Services Inc. along with Camut.

Petak will be sentenced on March 1.

Camut's case is currently pending in Cambria County Court.

Hinton entered a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, possessing instruments of a crime and tampering with physical evidence before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Jan. 27 and will be sentenced on March 15.