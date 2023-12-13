Johnstown man enters not guilty plea in homicide arraignment, prosecution not seeking death penalty

Dec. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Justin Allen Green entered a not-guilty plea in a homicide case on Tuesday during his arraignment in front of Cambria County Judge Tamara Bernstein.

The Johnstown man is accused in the shooting death of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., whose body was found in July along state Route 403 in Indiana County.

Green is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, false identification, robbery and receiving stolen property.

Bernstein went through each count with him and explained the penalties related to the charges.

Cambria County public defender Michael Filia is representing the defendant and said he will start filing for discovery after Tuesday's proceedings.

Additionally, the Cambria County District Attorney's Office said it is not seeking the death penalty in the case.

Green allegedly worked with Lee in July on three landscaping jobs.

As the pair went to collect money from a customer, Green reportedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun and the man died instantly in the passenger seat of the truck they were traveling in, according to the affidavit.

Green and his girlfriend, Brook Ashley Pullin, who's also charged in the case, then drove to Maryland to dispose of the gun before dumping Lee's body in Indiana County, authorities said.